Let the democracy prevail: Vote yes on Measure G

It has been the opinion of some that having a long institutional memory of living in St. Helena is worthless. This brings to mind a famous quote: “Those who don’t know the past are doomed to repeat it.” George Santayana.

The city owned property of 5.8 acres next to the library became a battle field in 1993 when Safeway proposed a new mega store there. Vehement local opposition made them withdraw their proposal. The city designated the property as ag land. In November 1995 a new proposal for “St. Helena Village Square” included another mega grocery store. The opposition group “Citizens for St. Helena” formed and the battle continued until 2000, when the proposal was dropped.

In October 2000, the city council reached agreement to buy the property for $3 million, paying $1 million out of General Fund reserves and financing the rest using city hall as collateral. The citizens applauded this move because the promise was the property would serve the community.

In January 2001, citizens were invited to a community meeting to discuss a wish list for uses. Suggestions included a new city hall, police department, performing arts center, affordable housing, family resource center, community center, sports field and farmers market. The Boys & Girls Club wanted to build a new facility there.