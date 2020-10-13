Let the democracy prevail: Vote yes on Measure G

It has been the opinion of some that having a long institutional memory of living in St. Helena is worthless. This brings to mind a famous quote: “Those who don’t know the past are doomed to repeat it.” George Santayana.
The city owned property of 5.8 acres next to the library became a battle field in 1993 when Safeway proposed a new mega store there. Vehement local opposition made them withdraw their proposal. The city designated the property as ag land. In November 1995 a new proposal for “St. Helena Village Square” included another mega grocery store. The opposition group “Citizens for St. Helena” formed and the battle continued until 2000, when the proposal was dropped.
In October 2000, the city council reached agreement to buy the property for $3 million, paying $1 million out of General Fund reserves and financing the rest using city hall as collateral. The citizens applauded this move because the promise was the property would serve the community.
In January 2001, citizens were invited to a community meeting to discuss a wish list for uses. Suggestions included a new city hall, police department, performing arts center, affordable housing, family resource center, community center, sports field and farmers market. The Boys & Girls Club wanted to build a new facility there.
In a Feb. 8, 2001 editorial the St. Helena Star wrote that the diverse group came to an important agreement: we want to see the property serve the community with multi-use applications. The property should be a gathering place encouraging diversity and preserving open space where the beauty of the valley is enjoyed.
Debate about how to use the property continued. I went to many meetings where we were asked to stick colored dots on our preferred design. A later council asked for developers to propose hotel designs.
For those of us who lived through all this the mindset has always been that the city promised Adams Street would have diverse uses that would serve the community. I am very disappointed that the St. Helena Star told us we need to vote no on Measure G.
I am tired of the battles over this and glad that citizens now have Measure G on the ballot to voice our feelings. Do we want a hotel on land owned by the people or do we want to protect our land for 20 years? Enough with the rhetoric and debate. Let the democracy prevail. Vote yes on Measure G.
Mariam Hansen
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!