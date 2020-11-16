Let's get some practical things done for St. Helena

Preservation of our democracy is paramount to a healthy society, maybe now more than ever. Our recent vote on measure G serves as a good example of democracy in action. The measure asked if we should protect 5.6 acres of taxpayer-funded property on Adams Street/Library Lane (Adams Street property) from hotel development for the next 20 years. Why was this question asked?
In 2016 four proposals for a hotel on the Adams Street property were presented to the citizens of St. Helena at a town hall meeting. All four proposals were met with a resounding “No!” Ever since, there’s been a narrative claiming that those who rejected the proposals are a small loud group of anti-hotel people who don’t want change or progress in St. Helena and who are ruining it for everyone else. The propagators of that untruth have also convinced many that St Helena is broke.
Since then, Ted Hall’s 65-room Farmstead lodging (hotel) project was approved. If you followed the process you understand the “No hotel on Adams Street” group did not oppose the Farmstead project. Why? For starters the design of the project complements St. Helena’s semi-rural yet sophisticated agricultural character and hometown charm, primary attributes that have helped to make St. Helena a world class tourist destination. And, unlike Adams Street and of crucial importance, the Farmstead project is in a suitable location. I think there should have been a full EIR completed, but that’s another conversation.
As for being broke, the city has offered $300,000 in interest free loans to struggling local businesses during this pandemic. In 2019-2020 the city paid Noll & Tam $283,000 to help us imagine how we could spend $37 million dollars on new civic buildings. Our city manager determined St. Helena could afford these purely elective expenditures so either St. Helena isn’t broke, or our city manager is incompetent. I think it is the former.
Just 2½ years ago we paid another company, Kosmont, $175,000 for professional analysis. Regarding downtown they suggested, among other things, we:
-- Provide more parking and wayfinding signage;
-- Provide some 20-30-minute parking zones on Main Street to facilitate in-and-out customers;
-- Provide shuttle/valet parking service on weekends.
Clearly if we want people to stop, shop, and explore St. Helena, we must make sufficient parking readily accessible. We also need to figure out why our average hotel occupancy rates over the last eight years (St. Helena, 62.88%, 283 rooms) have consistently been lower than those of Yountville (73.39%, 455 rooms) and Calistoga (68.75%, 690 rooms), even though we have substantially fewer rooms to fill.
Here’s where we are. Measure G passed. So, we definitively know that a hotel on Adams Street is not wanted by more than half of our voting population. We don’t have adequate parking. And we need to do better at filling the hotel rooms we already have. I hope we, the city and her citizens, will throw together on these issues targeted by the consultants we hired, and get some practical things done for our town.
Nancy Dervin
St. Helena
