Let's get some practical things done for St. Helena

As for being broke, the city has offered $300,000 in interest free loans to struggling local businesses during this pandemic. In 2019-2020 the city paid Noll & Tam $283,000 to help us imagine how we could spend $37 million dollars on new civic buildings. Our city manager determined St. Helena could afford these purely elective expenditures so either St. Helena isn’t broke, or our city manager is incompetent. I think it is the former.

Just 2½ years ago we paid another company, Kosmont, $175,000 for professional analysis. Regarding downtown they suggested, among other things, we:

-- Provide more parking and wayfinding signage;

-- Provide some 20-30-minute parking zones on Main Street to facilitate in-and-out customers;

-- Provide shuttle/valet parking service on weekends.

Clearly if we want people to stop, shop, and explore St. Helena, we must make sufficient parking readily accessible. We also need to figure out why our average hotel occupancy rates over the last eight years (St. Helena, 62.88%, 283 rooms) have consistently been lower than those of Yountville (73.39%, 455 rooms) and Calistoga (68.75%, 690 rooms), even though we have substantially fewer rooms to fill.