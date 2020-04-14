Let's work calmly and strongly together

We are still in the middle of this situation and cannot let up in our efforts. We need to keep in mind the seriousness of this situation and behave accordingly. As things continue it remains important for us all to remain calm and focused, and to follow directives from the City and our partners at Napa County Health. Patience and kindness to each other are also important as we all do our best to manage this unique situation.

We want to be positive and pro-active, but keep in mind this is like a long-distance race where we have to find a new stride to meet the situation and the moment.

All levels of our local government are pushing hard for state and federal economic/financial support for both individuals and businesses, but it will also take local efforts to bridge any gaps. Donations for local efforts, large and small, can be sent directly to the Napa Valley Community Foundation at napavalleycf.org.

Please also monitor the City of St. Helena website, ReadyNapaCounty.org and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Recovery Response page at sthelena.com for updates on resources. Please reach out for assistance if needed.