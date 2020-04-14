Let's work calmly and strongly together

I want to continue to share with our community the ongoing efforts in St. Helena and throughout Napa Valley/County in facing the COVID-19/Coronavirus situation.
Currently, City Manager Manager Mark Prestwich and I join three times weekly in remote briefings with all Napa County Mayors and City Managers, County Supervisor Chairperson Diane Dillon, as well as representatives of Rep. Mike Thompson, Assemblyperson Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and Sen. Bill Dodd for latest updates and action plans. We are all working in a coordinated manner on the medical, economic and social aspects of what is occurring for both individuals and businesses here.
At last week's City Council meeting we heard from the County Director of Health and the head of St. Helena Hospital on preparedness efforts that put us in the best position to weather any surge.
Updated information can be found at the City of St. Helena Coronavirus page at Cityofsthelena.org.
For immediate financial, food and health assistance contact the Napa Valley Community Foundation (napavalleycf.org) and ReadyNapaCounty.org.
I want to thank everyone for continuing to respect the Shelter at Home order and social distancing. The data shows it is making a difference in flattening the curve in California, giving health care professionals the best ability to serve the medical aspects of this situation.
We are still in the middle of this situation and cannot let up in our efforts. We need to keep in mind the seriousness of this situation and behave accordingly. As things continue it remains important for us all to remain calm and focused, and to follow directives from the City and our partners at Napa County Health. Patience and kindness to each other are also important as we all do our best to manage this unique situation.
We want to be positive and pro-active, but keep in mind this is like a long-distance race where we have to find a new stride to meet the situation and the moment.
All levels of our local government are pushing hard for state and federal economic/financial support for both individuals and businesses, but it will also take local efforts to bridge any gaps. Donations for local efforts, large and small, can be sent directly to the Napa Valley Community Foundation at napavalleycf.org.
Please also monitor the City of St. Helena website, ReadyNapaCounty.org and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Recovery Response page at sthelena.com for updates on resources. Please reach out for assistance if needed.
The City and the Chamber are also working hard with the County to get direct help for businesses to navigate the process of applying for resources. Many landlords, both commercial and residential, are working with tenants and their banks/lending institutions on balanced strategies to get through this situation together.
One of the advantages of being in a small town through this is the ability to work collectively and cooperatively together as a community. Doing so we can maintain our stability and balance even in this challenging economy, gaining traction on the situation and bridging gaps.
Again, this is like a distance race and will take patience and determination. Staying focused on the issues at hand, as well as forming new routines within the current situation, can help keep us all balanced and productive as we comply with the Shelter at Home order.
Whether it's helping someone remotely with new technology, studying a new subject, learning a musical instrument, learning a language, a new exercise routine, practicing yoga or meditation, whatever it is, we can all find a silver lining by using this time productively and coming out stronger and benefiting from new growth through these challenges.
We want to continue to thank our grocery and pharmacy workers, our health care professionals and our public safety and administrative personnel for all the incredible work they are doing. We also want to thank local volunteers, though it is important to remember with the unique challenges and restraints of the Coronavirus situation all activities must remain under the directives of the Napa County Department of Health.
Working calmly and strongly together we will get though this as a community, both in St. Helena and throughout Napa Valley/County.
Let's all stay
St. Helena Strong
All Day Long
St. Helena Calm
24/7
Geoff Ellsworth is the mayor of St. Helena.
