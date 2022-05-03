Letter: A big yes on Measure H

I'm voting for Measure H, our St. Helena water system safety and security ballot measure that was unanimously recommended by the City Council, because it will help us move more quickly in making critically needed upgrades to our aging City infrastructure that includes water and sewer pipes. It will help us build a stronger water and sewer system for the future, increase available recycled water during droughts and water flow for fire fighting, and address other infrastructure needs like storm drain systems as well. It benefits all of our local property values for both residents and businesses so it is a good investment for us all.

All around California and the United States there is aging infrastructure for these types of City Services. Measure H gives us a chance to really start working on ours locally.

Measure H will help us move forward on our recycled water program that will extend water resources in times of drought and provide increased flow during wildfire season.

Measure H will benefit our roads by creating needed funds to do the underground infrastructure work that often slows up paving projects.

Funding our necessary underground storm drain, water, sewer and recycled water upgrades will help our streets and roads get re-paved and repaired on a faster track and at lower overall cost because there will be less delay.

Measure H won't solve all our problems right away but is a needed "down payment" on upgrading our aging infrastructure. This is work we need to pay for one way or another, and Measure H in combination with a new water/waste water rate structure that is currently underway, including potential revenue bonds based on those rates, will allow equitable allocation of all water system costs between in and out of city users, as well as between large and small users on a stable, enterprise-wide basis where we all do our part.

Measure H is supported by all members of the St. Helena City Council who agree that we need funding to make progress on these projects.

Let's vote for a big Yes on Measure H!

Leslie Stanton

St. Helena