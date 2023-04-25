I wish to share with my community a very pleasant moment I experienced this weekend, thanks to UpStage Napa Valley (our very own community theater!). They are currently performing a play that is most entertaining. It’s called “Stage Kiss” and it deals with the complexity of actors, who find themselves having to perform situations on stage (kissing, for instance) that sometimes oppose the reality of their actual lives. I laughed a lot, as the plot navigated between truth and pretense in a way that was quite funny! The theme, on a larger scale, was really about us, as the actors of our own lives; about the choices we make between the profound/long-lasting vs. the superficial/quick-lived satisfactions that forge our life scenarios.

I don’t know if it’s the work of the author (Sarah Ruhl) or the genius of the director (Sharie Renault), but this play — as it is performed by these particular actors — plunges its audience into the seriousness of life in a delightfully funny way.

UpStage Napa Valley has the great merit of being a community theater, composed entirely of locals. They rehearse at St. Helena Presbyterian Church, perform at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena, are financially supported by many local businesses, and are managed by a “Creative Team” composed entirely of local community members. The talent we have in this valley is amazing! The director, Sharie Renault, lives in Calistoga, the board members — of which Stu Harrison is the president — all live in the valley, and even the actors are recruited locally. You’ll be thrilled to recognize some of them on stage, as they’re employees of local businesses!

If you have missed the opening performances of “Stage Kiss,” don’t worry, there are more to come: Friday, April 28 (7:30 p.m.), Saturday, April 29 (7:30 p.m.), and Sunday, April 30 (2:30 p.m.).

And the following weekend: Friday, May 5 (7:30 p.m.), Saturday, May 6 (7:30 p.m.), and Sunday, May 7 (2:30 p.m.).

Enjoy!

Marielle Coeytaux

St. Helena