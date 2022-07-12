Letter: A problem with St. Helena's housing plan

What kind of city has St. Helena become?

St. Helena’s planning department has released the draft Housing Element for 2023-2031. It contains a “residential site inventory” listing 12 sites they say could accommodate up to 493 housing units in total. Both city council and the planning department have repeatedly been informed by me, as well as the property’s owner, that 601 Pope St., one of the sites on the list, is private property that is absolutely not available. Apparently in St. Helena no doesn’t mean no.

Because it is unethical and counter to the purpose of the site inventory list to include unavailable properties, and the City of St. Helena persists, I have submitted the following comments directly to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) at hcd.ca.gov/housing-elements-hcd.

Dear HCD,

I am concerned about the City of St. Helena putting forth a Housing Element Draft that contains at least one property that the City has repeatedly been told is absolutely not available which is 601 Pope Street. There are other properties on the Draft that are also potentially not available but this one site is positively not available.

We have a huge housing shortage problem, like most communities. Knowingly including unavailable sites is unethical as well as contrary to the purpose of identifying housing opportunity sites.

What should be or can be done about this?

Nancy Dervin

St. Helena