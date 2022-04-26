Letter: A tale of two cities

(The following opinions are mine alone and do not necessarily represent the opinions of the City Council.)

How is it visitors come to beautiful St. Helena from around the world only to find blight and disrepair in our civic infrastructure and assets? It’s like two cities exist in one.

Reviewing the City’s annual budget, one might go away thinking everything is fine. But looking only at annual numbers is like looking at your steering wheel instead of where you are going. Our City’s focus on current general funds does not provide a true picture of our overall financial health or suggest steps to long-term fiscal sustainability.

How much infrastructure repair money do we need? Our City staff’s own estimate suggests a financial challenge in the range of 840% of our annual resources. My estimate is more like 1,400%.

The accompanying table shows we need $140-$240 million in the next few years. Our annual revenues in this year’s general fund are about $16 million. If we could borrow, say, $200 million, and pay it off over 30 years, the annual debt service alone would absorb nearly every revenue dollar the City takes in. The City has a solvency problem.

This data does not include adding back the City staff positions we froze during COVID. It excludes desired investments in public safety (Police), in the Library, in the Napa Valley College/City Hall, and in an Economic Development & Housing Manager. It also ignores some dire macroeconomic factors: inflation is blooming at the highest rate in a half-century and there’s every indication a recession is around the corner.

We cannot raise taxes or utility rates enough to cover this (not that we would anyway). Staff will continue to apply for grant funding — a competitive process that can take years to win even a couple-hundred-thousand-dollars — but our City will need 5X more than it has cumulatively secured in the last five years just to get started.

St. Helena City Council is concerned with many other issues. It should be clear, however, we need a radical change in trajectory to ensure long-term solvency. This includes considering other ways to provide essential services to our community. Our Council should dedicate more structure and focus on revenue generation in every meeting going forward.

I’m interested in hearing your thoughts about this, and what you might propose to address it. Thank you.

Eric Hall

St. Helena City Council