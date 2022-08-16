Letter: AB 2011 would fast-track affordable housing

As we are all acutely aware, our wonderful town of St. Helena is basically landlocked; by nature on the east and west and by the Ag Preserve to the north and south. This denies us the ability to expand outward for land to expand our footprint.

In my opinion, it is one of the most significant challenges our city faces in attempting to identify an adequate supply of opportunity sites to meet the forthcoming 2023-2031 regional housing needs allocation of 254 units of housing for those in the very low, low and medium income categories. As an example, our town is struggling to meet its current RHNA allocation of only 31 units!

In the current California legislative session a bill, Assembly Bill 2011 is being considered. If passed, it would allow for accelerating the development of "affordable" housing in commercially zoned properties without the need of rezoning, an expensive and time-consuming process. The YIMBY organization has prepared a brief and factual overview of the benefits of this bill (cayimby.org/ab-2011).

You can help get AB 2011 passed by taking just a few minutes to email your California senator and Assembly member and encouraging them to vote “Yes” on AB 2011. They may be reached at sd03.senate.ca.gov/contact and ceciliaforassembly.com/contact.

Rick Crebs

St. Helena