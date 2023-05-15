Editor's note: The following memo was sent to St. Helena Unified School District parents on Monday.

We would like to address the recent topic that has gained considerable attention — the unofficial "Assassin Week" organized by some of our high school seniors. We understand that there may be questions and concerns surrounding this event, and we wish to clarify the situation.

"Assassin Week" is an informal game reportedly played by some of our students, notably seniors. This game typically involves participants being assigned "targets" whom they must "eliminate" from the game by tagging them with a designated item, often a water gun or similar object. The last person remaining is declared the winner.

While we acknowledge the potential for this activity to be seen as a playful tradition, we must clarify that St. Helena Unified School District (SHUSD) and St. Helena High School (SHHS) do not endorse, condone, or sanction this game. We believe it is crucial to establish this stance for several reasons.

Firstly, while intended in jest, the "Assassin Week" game may unintentionally cause stress, discomfort, or fear among some students who are either participants or bystanders. School should be a safe and inclusive environment, and we aim to avoid activities that could create a contrary atmosphere.

Secondly, the game's objective, although metaphorical and within a playful context, involves a concept that goes against our values of respect, empathy, and nonviolence. We encourage our students to engage in activities that foster a positive, respectful, and collaborative spirit.

Finally, the game may pose potential risks. For instance, using water guns or other objects can lead to accidents or misunderstandings that could involve law enforcement or cause disruptions to our community's peace and order.

We strongly advise our students to refrain from participating in this game and ask parents and guardians to talk with their children about potentially related issues. SHUSD and SHHS are dedicated to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all students.

We encourage students to bring ideas for senior activities that align with our values and guidelines. Our doors are always open for discussion, and we are committed to supporting our students in creating memorable, fun, and respectful senior traditions.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this matter. We appreciate your support in making our school district a welcoming and positive community for all.

Rubén Aurelio

Superintendent, St. Helena Unified School District