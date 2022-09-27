Letter: ALPRs affect privacy, civil rights

St. Helena and the surrounding region experience minimal crime, and are considered quite safe. However, the recent proposal by Flock Safety to install Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) at all entry points would create a dragnet surveillance system similar to those used in high-crime jurisdictions like Vallejo or Oakland. Installing a surveillance “fence” around St. Helena, as proposed, would be unprecedented in St. Helena’s history.

ALPRs should not be treated the same as other municipal infrastructure like street signs and speed bumps. The proposed system captures and logs sensitive data about anyone who passes by, including more than just license plates. Flock Safety states in its proposal that “motion detection allows for unique cases such as bicycle capture, ATV, motorcycle, etc.” The same letter highlights that audio can be collected by “natively integrated audio detection capabilities utilizing machine learning to recognize audio signatures.” Furthermore, a California State Auditor report showed that even in high-crime areas like Los Angeles, 99.9% of all ALPR imagery were of vehicles unrelated to criminal activity. This indiscriminate monitoring is the very definition of a dragnet surveillance system, and is exactly what is currently proposed for the small town of St. Helena.

We do not have to concede to the police retaining logs of our everyday movements for them to be able to use ALPRs to effectively solve crimes. Oakland Privacy has found that for almost all cases, the usefulness of an ALPR is either immediate (detecting a stolen vehicle on a “hotlist”) or nearly immediate (a hit-and-run incident or robbery triggering data retrieval in less than 24 hours), with 72-hour retention being suitable for nearly all purposes. Short retention periods are the law in places like New Hampshire, where imagery may only be stored for three minutes. The 30-day default setting proposed by Flock is far too long, and mostly arbitrary. It may make sense for a large urban city with a backlog of cases, but not a small town where the data would be accessed quickly in virtually any scenario. It is imperative for resident privacy that the shortest retention period possible be used, preferably less than 72 hours.

A claim made in Calistoga for installing ALPRs is that most crime occurs by occupants of non-resident vehicles that enter or leave the city. Yet the seemingly copy-paste Calistoga and St. Helena proposals make no mention of creating a “white list” for residents to add their vehicles to. This is entirely possible, and is done in Los Altos Hills, California, which also uses Flock Safety ALPRs. Flock specifically mentions “privacy controls to enable certain vehicles to 'opt-out' of being captured” as a feature of their product. Why is this feature left out of the proposal? Why should St. Helena residents be tracked like suspicious persons by default?

For a tool this powerful, regular and thorough auditing of the system with accountability to the Council and St. Helena residents is critical. The proposal states that the Administrative Lieutenant is responsible for auditing the system. However, this is the same person who would be largely responsible for any failures to secure the same system. This presents an enormous conflict of interest that should absolutely be remedied.

The details of the annual auditing process are severely lacking, and should be enumerated in far more detail, including frequency of access, percentage of data points relevant to crime, reasons for access, activity per camera, examples of camera field of view, and time delay between image capture and image retrieval by an officer to determine if the data retention period length is still appropriate.

Potential sharing of data with other agencies must also be restricted. Some jurisdictions share data with the Department of Homeland Security via regional “fusion centers,” which in some cases retain such data indefinitely, potentially invalidating St. Helena’s privacy considerations.

Finally, any proposal must stipulate an annual evaluation with the Council and public. The evaluation needs to determine whether the ALPRs are, in fact, reducing crimes, and if not, whether the usage should continue. In short, an ongoing, impartial analysis of the cost-to-benefit ratio of maintaining the equipment based on results.

The City of St. Helena should not make the same mistakes as neighboring communities by fast-tracking the approval of a pervasive surveillance system. Many small details of ALPR systems can have very significant impacts on privacy and civil rights. Serious issues like this need to be actively discussed. I commend the Council for creating such an opportunity at the Sept. 27 Council meeting, and encourage all St. Helena residents to weigh in on this important issue.

Taylor Dahlke

Walnut Creek