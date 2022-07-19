Letter: America enters post-liberal age

Trump's political entry, cemented via his inauguration, is America's demarcation from neo-liberalism to post-liberalism.

Laurence McFalls and Mariella Pandolfi argue, "Post-liberalism is the currently emergent historical formation that has both grown out of and broken with liberalism and neo-liberalism. ... (It) redefines the human experience, replacing the self-interested liberal subject and the neo-liberal entrepreneur of the self with ... the 'biohuman.'"

Post-liberalism entails "an a-political non-order of regulated chaos." They argue, "The end of the bipolar Cold War geopolitical order offered the structural precondition for the acceleration and proliferation of 'biopolitical' mechanisms for governing populations and for fragmenting them into ever smaller units (individual bodies and even genes) of therapeutic (self-)control."

Trumpism both inherits and reinforces America's post-liberal age, uplifting the straight, white, manly, Christian subject as a supreme agent, defining its enemy in biological terms of others.

Oddly enough, a Bernie Sanders presidency would've reimposed notions of classical liberalism, restoring FDR-style New Deal politics. Instead, Joe Biden preserves post-liberalism, retaining its right-wing character, given the increase of mass shootings, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and overturn of Roe v. Wade, epitomized by the slogan "Let's go Brandon."

A revolutionary leftist version of post-liberalism is possible. It'd transcend the politics of care, embracing high moral precepts of joy and love, assuming economic fashions of redistribution, reciprocation, and reception. This means providing for basic material biohuman necessities (money, food, and homes for all the people).

Quoting Micheal Hardt, "(A politics of joy and love) requires a transformation. It requires losing yourself in some way. And (not) losing yourself and becoming nothing. (But) allowing for a kind of conversion, a becoming. ... Love is necessary to allow for the kinds of transformations that revolution would require. ... You have to be willing to let go of what you are to become something different and different in relation to others ... "

Biden won't restore classical liberal principles or shift towards left-wing post-liberalism. Such a shift requires a different president; Democrats must run a presidential primary to find the right candidate. Bernie is America's safest bet. People like Bernie and his majoritarian policies. Additionally, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang are both left-of-center post-liberals of a kind.

If the Supreme Court enshrines independent legislature theory via Moore v. Harpe, opening windows for Republican special sessions to transmit their own 2024 slate of electors, then Trump strengthens his odds of winning. Democrats must prioritize winning majorities in all state houses, risking a fatal flaw by hanging their hat on Biden. Biden's victory isn't a foregone conclusion; they need a candidate to energize downballot voters. If Americans elect Trump a second time, they do so with eyes wide open to his depravity. Democrats must win the heart of the nation, in every single state, to win.

Alex Shantz

Santa Rosa