Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I had the pleasure and walking past the new St. Helena Chamber location on Main Street and poked my head in the window. I like the location but couldn’t help noticing a bunch of merchandise on some tables and shelves and thought to myself, “can’t folks find that merchandise at stores up and down Main Street?”

Then I thought, what if the Chamber and the St. Helena Historical Society teamed up and, instead of featuring merchandise that can be found down the street, the Chamber could feature rotating exhibits from the St. Helena Historical Society — a far more engaging use of space.

And what if the SHHS made posters or postcards of some of the old photographs and sold them at the Chamber and the two organizations shared the revenue? And are there any books on the history of St. Helena that could be sold there too?

While I’m at it, last summer I visited a small town in Oregon called Sisters. They have a Main Street like ours running through town, albeit a little more rustic. But they also had bronze plaques on the sides or fronts of a lot of the historic buildings telling the compelling history of the building. I found myself looking forward to finding the next plaque and reading the building’s history as I strolled and shopped this lovely town.

I would love to see the SHHS work with the city and our landlords to do the same thing here and then create a brochure with a walking tour that could be featured at the Chamber.

Sue Furdek

St. Helena

Editor's note: A link to the Sisters brochure is available in the online version of this letter.