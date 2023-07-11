Please join Save Napa Valley Foundation at a community forum to learn more about the existing threat to the pristine headwaters of Conn Creek and the Linda Falls Land Trust Preserve. Among others, the Center for Biological Diversity will be on hand to offer advice and suggestions on how we, as a community and individuals, can work together to protect this unique and important biodiverse area from agricultural encroachment.

"Urban and suburban development, proliferation of vineyards and other nearby development have pushed Conn Creek to near its tipping point and local wildlife populations are being impacted by habitat loss that could lead to loss of species diversity. The connectivity of the Le Colline project area to the Linda Falls Preserve, the property's unique geologic features, and its diverse wildlife make it much more appropriate for a conservation easement than vineyard development ... " Patrick Higgins, Fisheries Biologist

The presentation and workshop will be held Monday, July 17, at 6 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Pacific Union College in Angwin. There is ample parking on Angwin Avenue, across from the Angwin Market.

We hope to see you there. It's a great opportunity to meet fellow community members, hikers, naturalists, educators and families united in their desire to protect and enhance the upper Conn Creek watershed for generations to come.

For additional information please email mhackett54@gmail.com.

Mike Hackett

Angwin