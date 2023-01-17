Letter: An ode to an auspicious date

1/12/23

One, One Two, Two Three,

Today, an auspicious date,

Numerology.

Water ways are full,

River still far from cresting,

Today, sun, clouds, dry.

Wet, looking ahead,

Five days straight, then one day clear,

Followed by more rain.

Lots of hurt and strife,

Power outages, floods, death,

Raw sewage leakage.

"Prepared for normal,"

Doesn't cut "unexpected,"

Or the known extremes.

Heroic efforts,

Bless utility workers,

And Public Works folks.

The "spine" of our World,

The matrix of modern life,

Our primo Resource.

Without them, we're toast,

CEOs, eat your hearts out,

Big shots don't clear roads.

Shout Out to Labor,

You are the G-O-A-T,

Greatest of All Time.

Thank you a trillion,

I honor your strength, grit, skill,

And tenacity.

You make living great,

You should make a great living,

Enjoy your success.

Barbara Monnette

St. Helena