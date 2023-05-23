It has been a ball to track the St. Helena High School softball program this year. We’ve followed many of the players since they first stepped onto the diamonds at Crane Park, and it is now such a pleasure to see the team cohesion and disciplined fundamentals on display at the varsity level. The Saints are led by a stellar group of seniors who are showing us all how to be humble in victory, and gracious in defeat. Hats off to coach Brandon Farrell and his assistants, Kristin Ashley and Dr. Darrell Quirici. It will be sad to see this season end. Go Saints, Go!