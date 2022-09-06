Letter: An open invitation regarding the St. Helena mayoral campaign

My family has maintained a strong commitment to public service and to always ensure that we supported our community’s efforts for a brighter future. I believe in having an open dialogue with all constituents and voters in which ideas and proposals are discussed in a respectful and reasonable manner in order to agree upon a course of action that strengthens our community.

Soon after Paul Dohring announced his mayoral candidacy, we agreed to sit down and touch base at a local restaurant to better understand his motivation for serving in that capacity. It was a good conversation and it offered room for both of us to share our views and perspectives on different issues. When we exited the restaurant, we spotted a sign on the wall of the building across the street which read “The Debate.” Paul said, “We should get our picture taken in front of that.” I agreed, and suggested we work hard to reduce or eliminate the negativity of past mayoral campaigns. It’s important we offer positive examples to our town in the simplest and clearest manner we can — through joint candidate forums. It’s the best and easiest way for the community to learn about its options.

Therefore, I’m asking the broader community for help in achieving this. I think our city would greatly benefit from having Paul and I participate in a series of community-sponsored gatherings in which we can share our perspectives and hear from you — the residents of St. Helena.

I encourage nonprofits, associations and individuals to extend joint invitations to mayoral candidates to help us meet in person, together, to listen to community concerns and issues, and provide a forum for all. Help us reach you in your forums, in your neighborhood, on your time frames with your questions. This is an open invitation and one which I will also personally extend as I’ll be knocking on your door very soon.

Thank you for helping make this a positive, issues-based election season.

Eric Hall

Candidate for Mayor

Councilmember, St. Helena