Letter: An unacceptable liability

The proposed Hunter project of 87 housing units is an unacceptable liability that every St. Helena taxpayer should be aware of.

In 2008 St. Helena completed a $37.2-million levee project as part of the flood plain project for the Napa River. Previously the river had flooded twice at the point of what is now the proposed Hunter project and the end of Vineyard Valley. This levee was to correct the flooding problem. The levee would keep out flood water and if the levee were breached the water would go to fallow agricultural land.

At the completion of the levee it was noted that the City of St. Helena, not of the State of California, would be liable for any damages in the future related to the levee. If the levee leaks, fails or overtops, St. Helena is responsible for damages to the levee and what is behind it. The State of California codified this in Section 12748 of the Water Code. Council members of St. Helena have been made aware of this and yet seem to ignore it.

The project also has a bad history with the federal government. The St. Helena levee was part of an overall flood project started early in the year 2000 to correct the disastrous flooding of 1996 and 1997. Where the rest of the flood control project on the Napa River was guided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Helena decided to go it on its own and built the levee in a different place than was originally intended. Therefore, there is no guarantee that the federal government would bail us out if the levee overtopped or failed.

Now imagine having 87 homes behind the levee. St. Helena would likely be liable for all damages to those homes should the levee overtop or fail. Though this is in a 200-year flood plain, that means nothing anymore. Houston, Texas, which is in a 500-year flood plain, has flooded three times in five years. Why? Climate change and the unpredictability of weather around the world.

Last year St. Helena experienced something new: a bomb cyclone. It is predicted that we will experience a lot more of these massive storms which drenched the Bay Area and St. Helena last year. These storms drop 8 to 12 inches of rain in a few hours. These are inundation storms we have never experienced before.

The City of St. Helena and every taxpayer would likely be wholly responsible for the levee and would likely be liable for any damages related to it. The land behind it was never meant to be built on. It was the fallow agricultural land that would save us if the levee failed. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a paper titled "Levees, What You Should Know to Manage Your Risk," states that flooding will happen and no levee is flood-proof.

By building the Hunter project we would be increasing all taxpayers' liability for all the homes behind the levee, which is in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Each property owner in St. Helena could be liable for tens of thousands of dollars each. What is our council thinking of? We need to stop the Hunter project now. Contact our mayor and council and tell them that the Hunter project is unacceptable to city residents and homeowners.

Arlene Corsetti

St. Helena