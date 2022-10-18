Letter: Analyzing the St. Helena mayoral candidates

I have been keeping the Star since the announcements were made by mayoral and city council candidates. Today I reviewed all of them. I found the following comparisons between Mr. Eric Hall and Paul Dohring:

1. Paul Dohring is what is referred to as a solid citizen. He works through channels. He has lived in St. Helena for a long time and has been involved in listening to people from the average citizen to city managers, city staff, state officials and last but not least his family. I met him in a class entitled Contemplative Dialogue. I think he already had the skill but throughout the years since that class he has demonstrated it many times over. He is a leader and leaders must be masters of listening and responding appropriately. At the City level this involves going through established channels that sometimes are frustrating because it takes time.

2. Eric Hall is a bundle of energy. He likes to get things done. He likes to develop ideas that he is sure will solve the problems of St. Helena. He is charming and a real salesman. When he first came here, we talked several times for long periods of time and I was excited about his ideas. He unfortunately has not mastered working within channels and I told him at the start of this election season that I thought he needed more experience in City government before running for mayor. He needs to fully understand the type of government we have in St. Helena. The city council develops policy and the city manager implements the policy. His skill set as described by him and by people writing in his favor as more that of a city manager than a mayor. He has stated that he met with a potential renter for one of the empty storefronts in town. I am sure there are people who make their living as realtors who resent his trying to find a tenant for an empty storefront. He further said he met with a potential developer for the old City Hall property. What happens with the old City Hall property is definitely a matter for the entire City Council to discuss with input from the public but not for one councilman to pursue.

Affordable workforce housing has been something that I have been promoting for all the 22 years that I have lived here. I was interested in the comparison of the two candidates on this topic from the Sept. 22 Star.

1. Eric Hall has two bullet point ideas. The first was a real estate transfer tax. Both candidates agree on that. I have been promoting that for years and have always been told that it would require St. Helena becoming a Charter City by vote of the people. I hope this happens and I hope it is earmarked for building workforce housing. The second idea from Mr. Hall is Upvalley Affordable House Consortium. I have suggested this but called it St. Helena Workforce Housing Agency with representatives from each of the affordable housing nonprofit agencies in town, the city and other citizen volunteers. So, I like his idea.

2. Paul Dohring has a much broader plan. I also like that he pointed out all the financing and other advantages given by the city of St. Helena for the building of affordable workforce housing. His plan includes: Create ADU incentives to rent them at affordable rents, Promote diversity of housing types, Update City impact fees, Re-visit the Real Estate Transfer Tax, Explore the use of publicly owned assets.

There are so many other comparisons like campaign donation amounts and from whom but I have used my allotted words. I am voting for Paul Dohring for mayor and Anna Chouteau for city council.

Pat Dell

St. Helena