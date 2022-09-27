Letter: Bravo to Spotlight, kudos to Hall

The most encouraging development in our town in recent years is the emergence of a broad-based dialogue about the future of our town and the beginnings of a vision of who we are and what we want to be.

In past years we have seen multiple thinking and planning initiatives pursued by smart, engaged community leaders, resulting in fact- and insight-rich reports that offer paths forward — only to see most reports and ideas shelved in favor of status quo “business as usual.”

Our unwillingness or inability to collectively address the tough issues raised and debated has left many disillusioned and discouraged. Many of our smart, engaged community leaders have retreated to the sidelines, some with civic burnout and exhaustion.

It appears that we may want to throw off this history of darkness and embrace a new way of thinking about — and acting on — our future.

Spotlight has started this awakening by facilitating a fresh dialogue among our citizenry, with an initial goal that seems to be: let’s look at the facts regarding our infrastructure and financial needs. Once awareness is raised, people are engaged, and facts are on the table, let’s come together to create a vision of where we want to go, and what we need to do to get there.

Bravo to Spotlight. Keep up the good work. We should all support the idea of fact-finding, awareness building, and agreement on “what is.”

On the political front, it appears that Eric Hall has fully embraced this idea of fact-finding in advance of solution-finding. Not only does he embrace the idea, clearly he has invested countless hours in personally building the fact base we need before we engage in the hard discussions about what to do. And he is opening up the dialogue we need as a community.

We need to come together to understand where we are and where we want to go. Eric Hall is the best choice to become the mayor who can and will provide this leadership.

Thomas Allen

St. Helena