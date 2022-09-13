Letter: Bravo to Spotlight St. Helena

I have to disagree with the naysayers about Spotlight St. Helena. The presentation by Councilmember Eric Hall, who is also running for mayor, was thoughtful and well-researched. I personally want the real facts on our city’s financial health, not the rose-colored glasses version. If any of you have a different set of facts, please present them, and include links to the sources. And to those of you who say we are securely “funded” for future water projects, etc. … please be clear that the “funds” will only come from the consent of the voters accepting further increases in our water rates and property taxes. I think the recent op-ed in the Star titled “No, the sky is not falling” had left those facts missing in its account.

And to the naysayers, please stop the fear-mongering and conspiracy theories about “developers” behind any effort to reveal and discuss fiscal realities by our own neighbors. There will be a time when we all may welcome developers … think affordable housing. But for now, let’s just get consensus on the facts.

For those of you who have not attended a Spotlight meeting, I encourage you to attend with an open mind. At this point, it’s not about solutions, it’s about all of us accepting the real financial facts so we have the tools and information to make better decisions going forward. Yes, when the community gets to discussing solutions, there will no doubt be some politics involved. But right now, it’s about getting to an agreement on the facts.

The people behind Spotlight are a collaboration of volunteers who have also served on many of our committees including SHAPE and the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force (which, by the way, have landed us nowhere because there seems to be decision-making paralysis by the Council). I believe the goal is to host well-informed speakers to talk on a variety of topics and issue facing our community — digging a little deeper into the facts and presenting/summarizing them in a way we can all understand. The organization does not perform the research. Instead, they host city/county leaders who have expertise in those area.

I look forward to hearing from all of our city leaders in upcoming meetings and hope they can provide the thorough and easily understandable summaries we need as to why the downtown sidewalks can’t get fixed or why riding a bike down Oak Avenue feels like a bull ride. Unfortunately, I hear that Paul Dohring, who is also running for mayor, was invited but has declined to participate. That’s unfortunate. I hope he’ll change his mind.

I also hope this town hall approach to fact finding helps get critical mass consensus on the real state of St Helena’s finances and quality of life ... because I’m concerned about our future and I think we can do better. I walk down Main Street looking at my feet out of fear of tripping rather than looking up at our storefront windows (provided they are occupied and not vacant). Speaking of Main Street, I believe we have no money allocated in the budget for any of the Downtown updates.

Sue Furdek

St. Helena

(Paul Dohring submitted the following response to this letter and two others that raised similar issues:

Thank you for the opportunity to correct the record. A message about the August 29th Spotlight event at the Cameo was left on my law office voicemail by Mr. Hall less than three hours before the event was to begin. In his voicemail, Mr. Hall inquired whether I “can make it to the Spotlight thing at the Cameo” and further stated “I hope you can make it.” I was unable to retrieve his voicemail until I returned to my law office well after the Spotlight event had already occurred. I was never invited to participate “on stage" with Mr. Hall. My name was not listed as a speaker in any advertisement, post card or website. I was not invited by anyone to present at the August 29th Cameo event. Under the circumstances, I would not have had sufficient time, on less than 3 hours’ notice, to adequately prepare.

Apparently, the Spotlight gatherings began months ago. I was never invited to any of them. Here is the timeline of my Spotlight communications:

● July 25th: I expressed my disappointment to Oliver Caldwell that Spotlight appeared to be a political communication tool for my opponent’s mayoral campaign.

● July 30th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that indeed my opponent had been invited to several prior Spotlight gatherings as a guest speaker. The same courtesy had not been extended to me. Mr. Caldwell stated that “going forward we are putting together tentative meetings and inviting guest speakers who want to contribute to the mission of promoting greater transparency of current civic issues and problems.” He asked whether I would make a presentation at a “future meeting,” but not the Cameo event on August 29th.

● July 30th: I again expressed concern that I still had not received an invitation to the August 29th Cameo event.

● July 30th: Mr. Caldwell emailed his regret that Spotlight should have had its “genesis” in a “non-election” year.

● August 4th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that there would be potential openings in mid-September or mid-October on undetermined topics. Again, I received no invitation to the August 29th Cameo event.

● August 14th: I again expressed concern to Mr. Caldwell about not being invited to the August 29th Spotlight event. As a gesture of good will and compromise, I suggested that city financial staff be invited to share their perspective on the city's financial condition because they would be in the best position to provide objective information. I stated I was now in a “tough spot” because I had not been given the courtesy of participating much earlier, before Spotlight became politicized, before community mistrust regarding its very legitimacy had ever materialized.

● August 20th: Mr. Caldwell emailed that “a primary goal is to put a spotlight on the challenges and deep financial problems we are facing,” not merely a discussion on general “civic issues and problems.” He agreed that the city’s professional finance team, including our new city manager, should be given the opportunity to present at an upcoming Spotlight.

● August 29th (3:11 pm and only hours before the Spotlight event at the Cameo) a message had been left by Mr. Hall on my law office voicemail asking whether I can make it to the 6:00 pm, August 29th Cameo presentation on city finances. This voicemail absolutely does not contain an invitation to take the stage and present on transportation issues, Measure T revenues or any other topics.

After significant community blowback, I then received calls from Spotlight organizers asking for my participation, and each time I suggested, as I did with Mr. Caldwell, that Spotlight arrange with our city financial team and our municipal advisors to present at a Spotlight event. I stated that I would be happy to join them for a discussion on city finances as they are the most obvious and objective source of city financial information.)