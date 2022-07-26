Letter: Calistoga mayor won't seek another term

It has been my honor to serve.

That honor has been through numerous private, public and nonprofit organizations. Of all of these experiences, the greatest honor has been serving this community as your mayor for the past decade. I have worked alongside dedicated and passionate councilmembers striving to make Calistoga the best that it can be for those of us who live, work, and play here. There have been differences of opinion along the way, but Calistoga is in a better position today than it was a decade ago because of the hard work and sacrifice of these councilmembers, in collaboration with planning commissioners, board and committee volunteers, and our city staff. While I have enjoyed this work, and despite the encouragement from many of you to run for “just one more term,” the time has come for me to pursue other endeavors. Therefore, I will not be seeking another term as mayor.

I make this announcement now because the filing period for the November election began July 18. While there have been challenges from economic uncertainty, wildfires, evacuations, power outages, staffing changes, and a pandemic, there have been many successes we have achieved together which have put our city on stable ground and poised for even better years ahead. I hope that honoring and preserving this stability is a core value from our future caring and competent leaders. When considering your local representatives, I urge you to support candidates for both the mayor and councilmember seats who have the interest and ability to address the multitude of challenges and opportunities facing our city, rather than a singular issue.

One of the unique roles the mayor serves is as unifying facilitator while simultaneously keeping our city focused and moving forward. Without dedicated and proactive leadership from someone who ensures all voices are heard and then ensures a decision is made, little can be accomplished. The mayor also plays a very significant role as the voice of our community both within Calistoga and very notably to the outside world, especially during periods of celebration and crisis. The mayor must develop working relationships with their colleagues on the council as well as with their counterparts at the county, state and federal levels in order to champion the causes of our community and to gain support beyond our own resources. Therefore, in many ways the mayor is not just another seat on the council. These unique responsibilities require someone who is not only willing to serve, but who can handle these responsibilities.

Thank you for the trust, support, and confidence you placed in me by providing the opportunity to serve you. This is a very special place to me and my service has always been driven by my desire to see Calistoga continue to prosper for future generations while maintaining its unique character and spirit. I will continue to work hard for our community until my term ends on Dec. 6, 2022 and beyond.

Chris Canning

Mayor, City of Calistoga