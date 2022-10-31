Letter: Chouteau for City Council

I am writing in enthusiastic support of Anna Chouteau for Saint Helena City Council. Anna brings the experience, love of this Valley, and commitment to public service that is critical in leadership for these coming years. Anna has exemplary professional credentials (a Masters of Science degree in Organizational Development) combined with a genuine warmth and passion for people and their needs. She has worked professionally on environmental issues and her leadership style is collaborative, focused, and passionate. Throughout her time in St. Helena, while raising her two children, Anna has served tirelessly as a public servant in support of quality education for all, protection of the environment, as a child and family advocate, and an elected member of our City Council.

The work of a Councilperson spans a wide range, from our city services to complicated city budgets to addressing community concerns. Anna has relationships throughout the county and with our state and federal elected leaders she has developed consistently that will enable her to continue to be extremely effective in navigating the complexities of this role. Anna has demonstrated her commitment over the years to family and child health and was chosen in a highly selective process to be a systems leader by First 5 Napa, which seeks to address the most challenging problems children face in Napa County. She has worked to advocate for equity in education and she has been a community organizer for issues ranging from gun violence prevention to ensuring women and families in Napa County can access planned parenthood healthcare without harassment, to community fire education and preparation to a community drive for PPE at the start of the pandemic and later getting N95 masks to our local business employees who had to work outside during fires. Anna is known for being a public servant who embraces dialogue and works to bridge divides and find common solutions.