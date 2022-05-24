Letter: Chouteau for District 3 supervisor

My admiration for Anna Chouteau, candidate for Napa County Supervisor District 3, began six years ago when I met her for the first time. I met a genuine, authentic and caring individual. Six years later, I can say she is so much more than these amazing qualities you might find in a friend or good neighbor; she is someone who has actually taken her care for the community into public service. It is easier said than done to talk about wanting change; Anna not only said it, but she is doing it as a St. Helena city councilmember. She has channeled her dedication, skills, knowledge and experience into actively initiating the change she wants to see in her community. Once again, she is doing the hard work to accomplish that by running for the Board of Supervisors. Her confidence and ability to connect people will help her succeed, but will also be an important asset to our county leadership. Her values align with mine and I appreciate that as a community member.
There are very few candidates that take the time to meet and talk with Latino leaders. She is one of the few that has done that. Although I know she has done this with all people, it is important to elevate some of the voices in our community that are not heard in public comment or in letters to the editor. Anna will go where the community is and works hard to find pathways to not only make people feel welcomed but to create avenues for people to participate in such a way that their input is taken into consideration. I trust in Anna’s leadership. Vote for Anna! ¡Vota por Ana!
Elba Gonzalez-Mares
Napa