Letter: Chouteau for District 3 supervisor

I am writing to express my support for Anna Chouteau who is running for District 3 Supervisor when Diane Dillon finishes her term. I've known Anna for a number of years and have always been impressed by her. She has a background in organizational development and a business degree, but it is really her experience on city council that I feel makes her uniquely qualified for this position. She's been tirelessly involved in many of the issues I feel are most important in this valley: wildfire prevention and preparedness, climate action, gun safety, women's rights, and the list goes on. She's a huge asset to our community, not only as a city council member but as a citizen; she seems to be involved in just about everything.