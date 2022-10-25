Letter: Chouteau has passion for public service

Anna Chouteau’s passion for public service has been evident from the earliest days of our friendship. It has been a pleasure to watch her grow from a parent concerned about sustaining the core values of the town in which she and her husband are raising their kids, to a dedicated community leader.

While many parents of young children would shrink from taking on additional challenges, Anna has managed to balance family and community and provide an example of activism on a wide variety of important issues. Anna’s worked on the Saint Helena Water Advisory Board, the Library Board, the St. Helena Assets Planning and Engagement Committee (SHAPE), the Neighbor to Neighbor Emergency Preparedness program, the Environmental Quality Committee of the California League of Cities to name a few, as well as St Helena Unified School District issues.

Anna is a people person, a connector, and an accessible and available problem solver. In short, she is a vital member of our city governance. Please join us in re-electing Anna Chouteau to St. Helena City Council.

Clare and Doug Barr

St. Helena