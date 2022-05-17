Letter: Chouteau is best qualified candidate

While the St. Helena Star editorial board is to be commended for its detailed look at the candidates in the upcoming election of a new county supervisor for District 3, I am both surprised and confused by the board's conclusion that Anna Chouteau lacks sufficient experience. As a member of the St. Helena City Council, Anna has demonstrated her leadership skills by working to address a daunting succession of overlapping crises including devastating fires, drought, COVID and a recession. Given all these challenges, in combination with the serious internal conflicts of the Council, it is hard to imagine a better preparation for the Board of Supervisors. I support Anna Chouteau because she is the best qualified candidate for the job. I urge your readers to do the same.