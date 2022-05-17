 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Chouteau is best qualified candidate

  • 0
Star.jpg

While the St. Helena Star editorial board is to be commended for its detailed look at the candidates in the upcoming election of a new county supervisor for District 3, I am both surprised and confused by the board's conclusion that Anna Chouteau lacks sufficient experience. As a member of the St. Helena City Council, Anna has demonstrated her leadership skills by working to address a daunting succession of overlapping crises including devastating fires, drought, COVID and a recession. Given all these challenges, in combination with the serious internal conflicts of the Council, it is hard to imagine a better preparation for the Board of Supervisors. I support Anna Chouteau because she is the best qualified candidate for the job. I urge your readers to do the same.

Lester Hardy

Member, St. Helena City Council

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News