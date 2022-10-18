Letter: Chouteau is committed to education

Please join me in re-electing incumbent Anna Chouteau for St. Helena City Council.

Anna is committed to supporting public organizations and providing equitable access for all citizens in St. Helena. Anna’s dedication to our school district is evident. She is involved in several district-level organizations and committees, and since 2017 has been a member of the Give Big Steering Committee, which is the school district’s annual fundraiser. Proceeds from this important fundraiser are distributed to each school site and to the district’s foundation.

Anna is also an active participant on the Student Equity & Belonging Superintendent Sub-Committee. This committee ensures that continued progress is made on equity, school climate, and cultural enhancements which benefit our student body.

Anna is also a member of the Parent Teacher Group as a grade level representative; she attends PTG monthly meetings and disseminates information to specific grade level parents and guardians.

In addition to Anna’s commitment to public education, she is also deeply committed to supporting the St. Helena Public Library. She is council liaison to the library board and attends all library board meetings. She says that the library is near and dear to her heart because it not only brings together people who love to read, but it is the ultimate community service as it is accessible to everyone in our community.

To learn more about Anna, please visit her website at www.annachouteau.com.

Thank you,

Laura Symon

St. Helena School Board Trustee

St. Helena Public Library, Friends & Foundation Board Member