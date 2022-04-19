Letter: Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic returns to Napa

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Cinco de Mayo Committee is resuming its fundraiser with our 22nd Annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic at the Silverado Resort & Spa on May 6. This annual event has raised over $1 million for the farmworker community since its inception in 1999. It is the only fundraising event in Napa Valley exclusively dedicated to the needs of migrant farmworkers, and its success has been made possible through the generous underwriting and longtime support of many individuals, corporations and organizations.

Every dollar earned from the golf tournament is spent on supporting the three publicly owned farmworker centers which house 180 lodgers year-round and are located in Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville. The $1.5 million annual operating budget for the facilities is a 50/50 split, with 50% of the budget coming from rent paid by the farmworker/lodgers themselves and the remaining funds coming from Napa Valley growers’ self-assessment resolution (CSA4), the State of California and Napa County. However, the true cost of running the Centers is not fully covered by this annual budget. Our Golf Classic has helped fill the gaps, providing funds for items such as commercial kitchen equipment, beds, lockers, landscaping and garden supplies.

Nonetheless, we recognize that much more needs to be done. The existing Centers are aging, requiring more frequent and costly repairs. All three facilities have needed extensive water system upgrades and one Center required nearly $80,000 in shower repairs. Repairs to the roofs have cost close to $100,000. Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc. has been able to fund a portion of these expenses in the past through monies raised at our Golf Classic tournaments and by securing targeted grants, but as repairs and other maintenance costs rise — and with inflation taking its toll on all of us — we anticipate a shortfall in available funds.

I am appealing to Underwriters who can donate between $2,500 and $10,000 (or more) to partner with our Committee to help offset our increasing costs. We would welcome the opportunity to show any Underwriter the facilities to get a sense of their importance and meaning to Napa Valley’s farmworker community.

Cinco de Mayo, Inc. is an all-volunteer, non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization. Thank you for your consideration and support.

Pat Garvey

President

Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc.