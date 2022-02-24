Letter: Citizens deserve facts from journalists

As a senior citizen, I have read, listened and watched many ”professional” journalists over the years. As a sophomore in high school, I watched Walter Cronkite announce the death of John F. Kennedy. It was a study in a true journalist trying desperately not to show his grief to his watchers.

Up until this egregious display of wannabes in this 24-hour news cycle, true journalists would check and recheck to make sure their stories were both true and factual. Today,in a network’s need to be #1, this seems to have gone the way of the printed newspaper.

In this need to broadcast a story of the rumor heard an hour ago, there is no network that can be trusted. The same can be said of their online/printed news. There is really no where that a private citizen can go to read facts and nothing but the facts (thank you, Sgt. Friday).

Mr. Duarte had me agreeing until his last paragraphs ("Sarah Palin, libel and you," printed in the Feb. 17 Weekly Calistogan).

We live in a time where true journalism is dead. We live in a time when an editor vows to destroy a sitting president. Revenge, vindictiveness and just plain hate have no place in “journalism."

If we could go back to the true journalism of the past, then I agree with your premise. Unfortunately, we are not and probably will not get back to that. And this is where I disagree with your opinion, Mr. Duarte.

WE, as private citizens, deserve facts, not interpretations.

There is no place in journalism for personal feelings toward the subject, no room for suppositions, no room for rumor mongering.

Lucretia Marcus

Calistoga