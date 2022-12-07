Letter: City of St. Helena responds to short-term rental letter

The City of St. Helena Community Development Director appreciates this opportunity to clarify the facts related to the proposed short-term rental ordinance in response to a letter published on Dec. 1, 2022 ("Don't weaken short-term rental enforcement"). The writer makes several statements that are worthy of response because they are either incorrect or potentially misunderstandings of existing processes and proposed processes. For example, it is claimed that the city is now changing the enforcement provisions. The fact is that the enforcement provisions of the current ordinance (17. 134.100) remain fully intact and unchanged in the proposed ordinance (17.05.100 (K)).

It is possible that the writer missed the fact that at the Nov. 16 public meeting where proposed edits from the city attorney to the STR ordinance removed the phrase “The Community Development Director has the discretion to determine if a complaint is valid.” The updated proposed changes from the city attorney further clarified that the permit holder must have fewer than three confirmed violations of the code, or state or federal law. In other words, the city cannot revoke an entitlement (such as an STR permit) without good cause for doing so. In order to show that cause, the city would need to confirm that a violation in fact occurred. An example of a non-violation or invalid complaint could be a STR guest using the backyard and talking with someone at 7 p.m. That behavior is normal and thus within the established non-noise sensitive hours as defined by the noise ordinance.

The writer states that there are no requirements for the director to meet with the protesting neighbor. While this is true, it does not prevent a member of the public requesting a meeting with the appropriate department director. Regarding notice to neighbors, no changes have been made to the ordinance. Regarding the option of a neighbor to file an appeal of the director’s approval of a STR renewal, the current code does not state that a third party may file an appeal, but earlier this year when the writer contacted the community development director, requesting such privilege, it was out of transparency and desire to provide due process, that an exception was made to still allow the appeal to be filed. Ultimately the appeal was denied by the Planning Commission.

The writer states that in 2016 the planning director called for a “formal and codified renewal process”; the current code clearly identifies that if the STR has fewer than three STR-related complaints, the renewal is staff-approved. This administrative renewal process has checks and balances built into it and since my tenure as director, the protocol has worked well. In fact, the only concern raised in three years was the complaints brought forward by the writer regarding the STR next to her at 1702 Tainter St.

In summary, staff recognizes the good and important work done in 2016 to tighten up the STR regulations. The proposed STR ordinance updates ironically were added only as a result of concerns brought up by the writer during the 1702 Tainter appeal process. At the time of writing this response, staff finds that based on the lack of STR complaints filed with the police department since the Tainter STR appeal, St. Helena does not have an STR enforcement problem. If the City Council ultimately decides to keep the existing STR ordinance in place, a number of currently proposed changes would not be made, including (1) clarifying that a third party may file an appeal of an approval of a STR permit; (2) requiring that the address of the local contact person must be kept on file with the city; and (3) providing clarity that the city reserves the right to reject a local contact person if they reside out of the area.

It is important to remember that all property owners have rights and that clear rules and due process are the cornerstone of our democracy and local government. We continue to strive to refine our local rules to provide predictability, fairness and due process.

Sincerely,

Maya DeRosa

Director of Community Development, City of St. Helena