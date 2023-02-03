In a recent Star article regarding the Nature Select, a point was made that the Calistoga small business grant process was much simpler than that of the City of St. Helena. Also in a recent Star edition, a letter to the editor sought to extol the virtues of seeking federal grants for City projects. The subtext of both is that the City is not doing enough to either help local business or is neglecting to seek grants for City projects. Nothing could be further from the truth and an explanation is warranted.

The community should know that City staff and its grants consultant are continually seeking opportunities for grants. What is often missed is the time it takes to complete each grant application, the specific and narrow focus of the grants themselves, if the grant is competitive (meaning we are competing with other agencies for the funds), the amount of time between application and award/denial, and finally the execution of the grant itself With that being said, the City is managing 19 active grants (in which the City has received funding) totaling $6.3 million with an additional six pending grant applications totaling $2.8 million. But the fact is that the City’s profile is not a great match for many of the grants that are available. Typically, poorer more urbanized cities have greater opportunities for grants. An example of staff efforts to obtain grants was an immediate overture to the office of Congressman Thompson to seek assistance in the aftermath of the recent storm which will be followed by seeking assistance from state and county, as practical.

There are a lot of factors which affect the success or failure of a business including, but not limited to: location logistics, rents, local customer support etc. In the case of Nature Select, many of those factors rather than St Helena’s grants procedures seem to play a role in their interest in relocating to Calistoga. Still, it is disappointing when it becomes infeasible for a business to thrive locally, and we never like to see a business leave. We can and should do more to create new energy and vibrancy downtown, to encourage more local customer support, and to simplify the City's business support programs where we can, and to begin meaningful dialogue with the landlords who have ongoing vacancies.

The City of Calistoga is supporting their businesses with local General Funds because presumably they have sufficient GF monies. Calistoga therefore can create a more streamlined process without being encumbered by state/federal requirements. In contrast, St. Helena is utilizing recently awarded CDBG funds totaling $500,000 and must meet their stringent requirements. In this case funds are intended to support low to moderate income activities, specifically hiring and retaining low/moderate income jobs. Part of the obstacle for Nature Select in utilizing CDBG funds was that the owner does not currently have any employees and thus made qualifying for this grant program more challenging.

The City is appreciative and celebrates each grant it is awarded. As a City, we have had success in obtaining grants and are proactively seeking funds for which we qualify.

Mandy Kellogg

Director of Administrative Services, city of St. Helena