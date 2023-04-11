The Saint Helena Community Band is excitedly preparing to perform its Debut Spring Concert at the world-class St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. This is our first-ever Saint Helena Community Band SHHS PAC performance fully planned and publicized by the Band's musician/nonprofit leadership volunteers in lieu of a sponsoring venue.

The Saint Helena Community Band was founded by Francis Ford Coppola in 2007 to bring together all ages and stages of musicians for sharing time and talents, and to enrich and enlighten Napa Valley live music for community enjoyment. SHCB — now 40-50 strong — draws multiple members from Napa and American Canyon, St. Helena and Rutherford, Angwin, Sonoma County, and Calistoga under the direction of Andy Collinsworth, Sonoma State University Music Department Chair and Director of Bands.

We're hoping to fill the wonderful sound, lighting and acoustically engineered theater St. Helena is so proud and happy to share. Admission is free to assure all music lovers can attend. Seating is open, so be sure to come early for your favorite place to enjoy our concert.

St. Helena Performing Arts Center is located at 1401 Grayson Ave. in St. Helena. Parking is on Grayson Avenue and lots, or at the 465 Main Street entrance of St. Helena High School. For a flyer to share or more information on the band or musicians go to SaintHelenaBand.org.

Holly Rogers

SHCB flutist and manager

St. Helena