It is so easy in our fast-paced and information-overload lifestyles to not stop and enjoy the simple joys of life. For me, spending the day in St. Helena for my first July Fourth reminded me of the importance of slowing down, having nice conversations, eating good food, observing the delight in the eyes of kids, and enjoying the company of friends and family. This is what memories are made of — quintessential Americana.

I had a wonderful time at Lyman Park and then later at Crane Park. Having had lots of experience planning July Fourth events, I was able to observe the execution of the activities as I met with city staff from Public Works, Fire, Police, and Parks and Rec. I had the privilege of going behind the scenes and seeing the setup and testing of the fireworks staged at the skate park. As I woke up this morning, it all seemed too good to be true and I could not help the cynic in me be unleashed, so here are my gripes for the world to know:

• The kids on their decorated bikes were too cute.

• The kids' activities at the park were too well organized.

• The weather was too good.

• The food and drinks were too yummy.

• Staff working the event was too prepared and attentive.

• The conversations with various residents were too engaging.

• The MC (Mayor Dohring) was too upbeat.

• The concert by the Saint Helena Community Band was too good.

• The crowd at Crane Park was too well-behaved and seem to be having way too much fun.

• The fireworks display was too spectacular.

• The applause and shouts of sheer joy after the fireworks display was too loud.

Seriously, St. Helena is a wonderful town and I was so happy to see the community enjoy the activities that were meticulously planned over many months. Kudos to Director Jahns and his team.

Anil Comelo

City Manager, City of St. Helena