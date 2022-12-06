Letter: Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Williams

Calistoga was fortunate to have two candidates willing to take on the responsibility of serving as our next mayor. These responsibilities are important to our existence as a city and to our character as a community. Gary Kraus and Donald Williams were both willing to continue to make personal sacrifices of their time, effort and energy. It was a very close election with only 27 votes separating the candidates. I thank Gary for his many years of service to Calistoga and I congratulate and thank Donald for his continued service. I have offered my support to Mayor-Elect Williams and will assist in any way I can for a smooth transition. Let us all come together for the benefit of our entire community and continue to keep Calistoga an amazing place to live, work and play.
It has been an honor to have represented this community and to have served alongside dedicated and passionate council members, planning commissioners, board and committee volunteers, and our very capable and professional city staff, all in service to our community. Thank you to all that have supported our endeavors over the years and please continue to do so as our city moves forward. I will work hard until the last day of my term on Dec. 20. While I will transition from being “the mayor” to becoming “the former mayor,” I am still a Calistogan and will help our community in any way that I can.
People are also reading…
Sincerely,
Chris Canning
Mayor, City of Calistoga