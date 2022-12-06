Letter: Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Williams

Calistoga was fortunate to have two candidates willing to take on the responsibility of serving as our next mayor. These responsibilities are important to our existence as a city and to our character as a community. Gary Kraus and Donald Williams were both willing to continue to make personal sacrifices of their time, effort and energy. It was a very close election with only 27 votes separating the candidates. I thank Gary for his many years of service to Calistoga and I congratulate and thank Donald for his continued service. I have offered my support to Mayor-Elect Williams and will assist in any way I can for a smooth transition. Let us all come together for the benefit of our entire community and continue to keep Calistoga an amazing place to live, work and play.