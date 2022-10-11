 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cottrell for supervisor

Along with outgoing District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, and the St. Helena Star, three former candidates for District 3 supervisor — Anna Chouteau, Rafael Rios and Ines DeLuna — and others, I am supporting Anne Cottrell for District 3 Supervisor.

What distinguishes Anne? She asks questions and seeks input to learn what’s on the minds of constituents. By listening, she solves problems, develops policies and makes fully informed decisions that take into account the needs, interests, concerns, and ideas of stakeholders.

As a result of her curiosity and listening skills, she has plans to address wildfire, drought and affordable housing challenges. Just one example is her strategizing with Cal Fire on fire prevention and evacuation.

For the candidate who has a long-term vision and balanced approach to the economy, the natural and agriculture resources, plus consideration of the diverse community residents, please join me in voting for Anne Cottrell by Nov. 8.

To learn more about Anne, her experience, and her campaign, go to annecottrell.com.

Thank you.

Billie Hewitt

Yountville

