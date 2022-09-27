Letter: Cottrell has my vote

I am writing in support of Anne Cottrell‘s candidacy for District 3 supervisor. I have attended several of her events and I’ve been very impressed with her diligence and ability to listen to all sides of an issue. I feel she has the best interests of our district in mind and I know that she will use her considerable intellect to represent the District 3 constituency.

I met Anne prior to her run for supervisor. I greatly appreciated her support as I was preparing to start as the first executive director for the Brannan Center, a new nonprofit formed to rehabilitate one of the oldest buildings in Calistoga and transform it into a performing arts and community center. She was very interested in hearing about our vision and even took a tour of the building (previously known as the Community Presbyterian Church of Calistoga). Because of her deep roots in Napa, Anne was able to introduce me to several people whom she thought might be interested in Brannan Center, which was a really generous gesture and was the first clue that she is someone who is a great connector who will go the extra mile.

Anne’s countywide fire prevention and protection strategy is solid and well thought out. I’m very impressed with her insights — she highlights valid points about how important it is to have a strategy that will reassure and encourage tourists to visit and spend money in our county.

I’d also like to note Anne has consistently shown up at many Upvalley and Calistoga events and has done an excellent job of engaging with people within our community. We need somebody who can represent the whole district, and I sincerely believe Anne Cottrell is the woman to do it! She has my vote, and I hope my letter encourages others to support her and vote in this important upcoming election.

Bobbi Frioli

Calistoga