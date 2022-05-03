Letter: Cottrell is a voice of reason, common sense

I've known Anne Cottrell for about 20 years, starting when we served together on the board of trustees for the Land Trust of Napa County. She had a wonderful way of summarizing the issues and the various viewpoints expressed by the board members as they discussed issues faced by the Land Trust. Her quiet yet firm ability to bring the group to consensus, to identify critical decision points and to minimize stress made a huge difference in group dynamics and the quality of decision making.

Anne was and is enthusiastic about the Vine Trail and the benefits it has brought and will bring to Napa County. She participated in many of the early decisions and continued her support until she joined the Planning Commission. She brought her interpersonal skill and wisdom to the Planning Commission, and I believe Napa County has benefited greatly. Her legal training and her lifetime of experience enable her to see through phony logic and self-serving arguments. She has been a voice of reason and common sense throughout her service on the Planning Commission. These same skills are sorely needed on the Board of Supervisors.

Please support Anne Cottrell for the Napa County Board of Supervisors. My only regret is that I am not in her district and cannot vote for her myself. Her location and mine are irrelevant, however, to Napa County's need for Anne's skill, common sense, and wisdom.

Ann Taylor Schwing

Napa