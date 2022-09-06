Letter: Cottrell is most qualified for District 3 supervisor

Nov. 8 is fast approaching. This is an extremely important election for our county, especially Upvalley. We face water shortages, watershed endangerment and the threat of wildfires. We all share these challenges, and need to elect a supervisor who not only has the professional and local experience to effectively tackle those issues but who also shares a deeply personal investment in their outcome.

I believe Anne Cottrell is that person.

Raised in St. Helena, she returned after embarking on an impressive professional career that includes prolific land use rights law and planning, to raise her own family here.

She has a unique connection to her constituents and has worked tirelessly throughout her campaign to speak to all sectors of our community to find the best ways to improve water use regulation, drought prevention, wildfire mitigation, and to promote affordable housing. She focuses on collaboration, communication and implementation. She has proven to be committed to serving our best interests for a future that is environmentally, socially and realistically (if done right) sustainable.

Please join me in voting for Anne Cottrell, Napa County Supervisor, District 3.

Kassidy Harris

Calistoga