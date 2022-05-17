Letter: Cottrell is the most qualified candidate for District 3 supervisor

Here is why I have voted for Anne Cottrell for Supervisor, District 3:

Anne is the most qualified candidate: She has spent the last eight years serving on the Napa County Planning Commission.

As a Napa County planning commissioner, Anne brings countywide experience vs. only municipality experience.

Anne has built trusted and transparent working relationships throughout the county which allows for a greater exchange of information leading to informed decision making.

District 3 encompasses the largest geographical footprint in the county and includes north Napa, Pope Valley, Berryessa Estates, Calistoga, St. Helena, Rutherford, Oakville, and Yountville. I don't know about you, but I don't want someone representing me who is learning how the county works and developing the relationships. I want someone who brings county experience and has the relationships.

Anne has dedicated time to visit the unincorporated parts of District 3 — specifically Berryessa Estates and Angwin — to meet the people and to hear our concerns. No other candidate has taken the time to knock on my door to engage me in conversation about what my concerns are for my community, District 3 or Napa County.

My late Dad, Tony Holzhauer, held the seat that Anne Cottrell currently holds on the Napa County Planning Commission. I saw how hard he worked, his deep knowledge of the county, how many properties he walked, and how he worked to have positive working relationships with his commission peers, Supervisors and county staff. He was so excited when Anne personally called him to say she was going to run for supervisor.

Anne has put in the time, hours and steps to educate herself on issues in our district and our county. Anne has built positive working relationships with her colleagues. Anne has developed a sound and ethical framework for decision making. I am reminded of Tony Holzhauer when I witness Anne in action. And that is a good thing for my community, District 3 and Napa County.

Heidi Holzhauer

Angwin