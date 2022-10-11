Letter: Cottrell will hit the ground running

It’s been my privilege and honor since 2003 to serve Napa County as the District 3 representative on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. It’s a demanding job, with little time for on-the-job training, and the citizens of District 3 deserve a new Supervisor who is ready to hit the ground running. That's why I endorse and support candidate Anne Cottrell.

Anne Cottrell is the strongest and best-prepared candidate to take on the challenging job as District 3's next Supervisor. She is a hard-working, incredibly smart, and thoughtful leader. She’s a good listener, and understands the most pressing issues in our communities. She is a lifelong resident and has earned tremendous respect throughout Napa County during her eight years of service as a member of the Napa County Planning Commission. She’s proven to be balanced and independent. I am gratified to see the St. Helena Star's endorsement of her as well.

Anne Cottrell has my vote, and I hope she has yours. She is the right choice to lead District 3 and Napa County into our future. This highly qualified candidate will work to combat wildfire, drought, and the effects of climate change, provide affordable housing for our workforce, and bring our community together through her collaborative leadership.

Please join me in voting for Anne Cottrell for Supervisor by mail or at a vote center — no later than Tuesday, November 8!

Diane Dillon

Napa County Supervisor, District 3