Letter: Cottrells put the community first

With or without elections, Anne Cottrell and her family consistently provide true community service to our beloved Napa Valley.

I first met Anne Cottrell about 11 years ago when her oldest son, Henry, was an always-smiling 12-year-old in a youth group in St. Helena, and my wife and I were youth leaders. Henry was the shortest one when it came to height (being the youngest of the group) but the tallest one when it came to commitment towards community service. I was impressed when I saw Anne Cottrell and her husband Doug fully supporting their son in actively caring for others.

At about the same time, I also met Anne’s mother, Sue Cottrell, another strong leader in our community who helps people in every possible way. I volunteered with Sue Cottrell in a program committed to working directly with inmates of San Quentin State Prison to bring positive change to their lives. Sue Cottrell is a champion of lifting up others and cultivating kindness.

Since our family returned to St. Helena last year, it’s been wonderful to reconnect with Anne and Sue and receive updates on Henry. And in the past year, I have seen another side of Anne: her commitment to all groups in the community. I have watched her sit and listen and consider and support people from diverse backgrounds. As a Latino, that means a lot. Anne is sensitive and receptive to the challenges of all groups that form this beautiful valley. She engages in conversations that include everybody in order to reach a consented choice. She reaches decisions that are best for the direct benefit of this community as a whole.

There is no doubt that Henry’s mom and Sue’s daughter is the best candidate for supervisor for District 3 in Napa County. Anne clearly has the most experience, knowledge, and education; but even more important is her balanced character and ethics to execute the plans and programs our community needs during challenging times. Anne Cottrell places the interests of our community first rather than seeking her own personal progress and benefit. When times are tough and important county decisions need to be made, we want a person like Anne Cottrell to represent us.

Braulio Muñoz

St. Helena