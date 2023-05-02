The Hunter project's final environmental impact report should not be approved by the St. Helena City Council. A petition on Change.org, which has already received 604 signatures as of 7 p.m. May 1, underscores that a significant number of St. Helena residents agree that the Hunter development threatens our health and safety.

The Hunter development would have significant impacts on public health and safety that cannot be mitigated. Without first significantly investing in improving city infrastructure, including widening Highway 29, replacing the Pope Street Bridge, and improving city water infrastructure, the Hunter development would add hundreds of residents to a city with high wildland fire risk, high flood risk, crumbling infrastructure and inadequate roadways, putting residents, including highly vulnerable low-income and elderly, at risk of not being able to safely evacuate in an emergency situation.

The fact is that there are only two ways out of town: Highway 29 and Silverado Trail. These are both narrow, two-lane highways that can only move so many cars out per minute. The Hunter development could result in as many as 400 additional residents, who would have to funnel into existing roadways, which are already impacted and cannot adequately handle evacuation in an emergency situation such as a quickly occurring wildland fire or catastrophic flood. The FEIR only addresses egress for Hunter development residents out of the Hunter development itself, not their egress once they exit the development onto Hunt or Pope Street. The Pope Street Bridge is a historic bridge that is extremely narrow, with no shoulder. This is an unsafe, inadequate exit route on the best of days, much less during an emergency situation.

The FEIR does not address replacement of the Pope Street Bridge.

Furthermore, if the Silverado Trail is blocked or closed, everyone from the east side of town will need to urgently and quickly evacuate up Pope Street and make a left turn onto Highway 29, which could already be blocked from people evacuating from Calistoga and north of town as well as within St. Helena. This is a problem for all residents of St. Helena, but even more so for the east side of town, where there are not only more people per square mile, but also disproportionately more low-income and elderly residents.

The FEIR also does not provide for widening of Highway 29.

The FEIR already concedes that the one environmental impact that cannot simply “be mitigated” is the unavoidable impact on traffic. Phrasing it as a simple “traffic problem” makes it seem like just a minor nuisance. But this is not about having to wait a few extra minutes to get to work. This could mean the difference between a family being able to evacuate safely or not. The FEIR ignores the increased urgency, frequency and unpredictability of catastrophic natural disasters as a result of climate change. Due to climate change the “wildfire season” in California is increasing, from as early as April to as late as December. Wildland fires are also increasingly wind-driven, fast-moving, unpredictable, and can occur in the middle of the night, raising the stakes for emergency evacuation.

The FEIR is based on outdated projections about the flooding risk in the proposed development area. As of October 2021 the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses a more complex approach to calculate flood risk than the binary concepts of “100-year flood” and 200-year flood” zones because climate change has rendered calculations based on historical data meaningless. The new Risk Rating 2.0 system is designed to "adapt and re-adjust rates based on a changing, unpredictable climate,” clearly highlighting the fact that the risk of catastrophic floods and failing levees in certain high-risk areas is so volatile as to be unpredictable.

The FEIR does not use the new FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 system.

Because of this there is currently no clear estimate of the percent risk of a flood on any given year, nor of the ability of the levee to withstand a future potential catastrophic flood event. Who would be liable for damages that would occur to homes in the Hunter development in the event of an unpredictable flood? The residents of St. Helena!

Furthermore, Measure A, which was passed to approve and finance the construction of the levee, has a specific provision that “none of these projects are intended or designed to encourage population growth.” There is a question, given this provision, whether building housing behind the levee is even legal.

It is the city council’s responsibility to vote not to approve the Hunter development FEIR and to protect the citizens of St. Helena.

Angela M. Zivkovic

St. Helena