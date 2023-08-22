(This opinion is not intended to represent the official positions of the City of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.)

I’m writing to highlight the pressing need for increased affordable housing in St. Helena. It is critical that we recognize the significance of this issue and take proactive, persistent steps to address it.

Not all housing is created equal, of course. Like water, affordable housing is a key ingredient to a healthy community. It’s not either affordable housing, or more water; both are required.

Here are some key reasons why we must prioritize development of more affordable housing:

Local work force: Own town’s work force is the backbone of our local economy. Without sufficient affordable housing options, many essential workers — from city staff to educators, police officers, fire personnel and others — are already being forced to live outside town, leading to longer commutes, traffic congestion and decreased productivity for us all.

Community well-being: Affordable housing directly contributes to the overall well-being of our residents. When individuals and families have access to safe and stable housing, their physical and mental health improves, leading to a stronger and more resilient community.

Attracting and retaining talent: In order to attract and retain skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, farmers and artisans, we must provide housing that is accessible to a wide range of income levels. Affordable housing helps foster a diverse and vibrant community.

School enrollment: A lack of affordable housing can lead to decreased school enrollment as families with children seek housing options elsewhere. This in turn can impact the funding and quality of our local schools. Let’s hear from the school board on what it is doing to promote affordable housing.

Enriched society: Affordable housing offers individuals and families from various backgrounds the opportunity to live in our town. This diversity enriches our community.

Economic stability: A healthy housing market with a mix of affordable options can contribute to a stable local economy. It also encourages spending within the community and supports local businesses.

Seniors and empty-nesters: Affordable housing options allow seniors and empty-nesters to downsize or find suitable housing here in town, freeing up larger homes for families to support generational cohesion, while also opening another path for our seniors to remain here as long as they choose.

Long-term community growth: Planning for affordable housing is an investment in St. Helena’s long-term growth and sustainability. By remaining focused on this need, we can ensure our community remains vibrant and resilient for years to come.

I urge us to take a comprehensive and strategic approach to affordable housing development, including:

• Exploring more aggressive modifications to our newly refreshed zoning code,

• Incentivizing housing developers by eliminating all housing development impact fees,

• Hiring a community housing manager dedicated to this space who can also form and leverage public-private partnerships,

• Making long-term funding commitments to our affordable housing fund (for permanent city staff, low-income families and essential workers), and

• Identifying specific council members to systematically look under every funding rock in our state legislature (including actively supporting Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s ACA 1).

I am committed to working closely with the City Council, community stakeholders like Our Town St. Helena, and residents to ensure our housing needs are met effectively and sustainably.

Eric Hall

Vice Mayor, City of St. Helena