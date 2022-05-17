Letter: Dillon says yes on Measure L

Please vote YES on Measure L. Here is why we need it now.

On May 5, I spent the day in Santa Rosa attending the first in-person meeting of the State’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Task Force. It was eye-opening. We heard top Cal Fire officials say: “We cannot respond our way out of this crisis.” We must “get ahead” of this crisis … “we’re losing too much ground.”

On the positive side, particularly compelling presentations were made by Indian tribal representatives and prescribed burn experts regarding the successes they have had in the northern part of the State.

Cal Fire responders to our 2017 and 2020 fires emphasized what we’ve all heard in the last five years: fire behavior is different; therefore, our approach to this problem must be different. The shining example was the effect of the projects undertaken in the Tahoe Basin in the last decade.

Shaded fuel breaks, thinning, prescribed burns, and other vegetation management efforts in the Tahoe Basin caused the 2021 Caldor Fire to change its behavior after it crested the Sierra summit. The fire responders had more than one place to make a stand to successfully protect the more populated South Lake Tahoe area.

The fires we’ve seen in the last 20 years are different than the typical fires prior to this century; no fire prior to last year had ever crested the Sierra summit but two did (Dixie and Caldor). We all know the reasons, including that we abandoned centuries of regular controlled burning, and allowed our forests and undeveloped lands to become over-vegetated. The result is the new paradigm we face — and not a moment can be wasted to engage in remedial efforts, i.e., all the vegetation management and safety actions that Measure L will provide.

Bottom line: we can hire all the firefighters possibly available — but if we don’t have more vegetation management in our hills and defensible spaces around our home, they can’t do their job.

We need Measure L.

We need massive fuel reduction in key areas — covering properties without regard to ownership — public and private — looking at the landscape as a whole — based on geography and science.

Every California community geographically challenged by proximity to unmanaged lands — and without strong defensible space around buildings — needs more funding to do this kind of work. The competition is fierce. We are getting our share in Napa County — but we need more, and we need a guarantee that we can undertake this work systematically over a 10-year stretch to really do what needs to be done.

Together, we can protect our Napa County communities. Without more resources, we cannot. Let’s give our firefighters the ability to do the job they do well when given the opportunity, as the Caldor firefighters were.

Please vote Yes on Measure L — you’ll find it near the bottom of your mail-in ballot (or the in-person ballot) — on or before June 7.

Thank you,

Diane Dillon

Napa County Supervisor