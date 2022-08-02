Letter: Disappointed by cost of fundraiser

Last spring when we had a chance to vote on whether to adopt the policy of selecting members from the City Council to become mayor without an election, all of the City Council members with the exception of Mayor Geoff Ellsworth voted in favor of such a plan. This included Councilman Eric Hall.

So, I was shocked and disappointed when I received an invitation to Mr. Hall's campaign kickoff. The least expensive ticket is $50. The most expensive category of entry is that of Event Host and that is $4,900. There is a $2,500 category, a $1,000 and a $500 category. I firmly believe that there are adequate opportunities to debate as the election season rolls forward. It is almost like he is making an effort to appeal only to the wealthy.