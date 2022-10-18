Letter: Disclosure needed from Clover Flat

I’ve been following the complaints against the Clover Flat Landfill by Geoff Ellsworth and others related to wildfire safety. I do not know enough on the merits of the complaints, and I certainly do not support personal attacks as part of such complaints. Nonetheless, there is an important point that both sides should keep in mind. Entities that provide essential public services, and the persons who operate or own those entities, must provide continuous open and transparent public disclosure of all activities and aspects of their services that affect public health and safety. This obligation applies regardless of how frivolous the allegations or complaints against them may be, and regardless of personal attacks they may face from their opponents.

I commend Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Services (UVDS) for recognizing that we all must take wildfire safety and emergency preparation very seriously. However, publicizing their emergency and wildfire protection plans is not enough. Sustaining public confidence requires that UVDS continuously inform and disclose to the public and its customers 1) updates on their emergency and wildfire protection plans; 2) all quality assurance findings, non-compliances and non-conforming activities that relate to the effectiveness of their emergency and wildfire protection plans; 3) annual training and drills of their emergency and wildfire protection plans; and 4) findings and corrective actions of all periodic audits, independent evaluations and inspections and reports that relate to the effectiveness of their emergency and wildfire protection plans.

This proactive disclosure to the public will help instill confidence and trust in UVDS’ customers and the public that the Clover Flat Landfill is safe from catastrophic wildfires and fully protects public health and safety. As always, UVDS bears the burden to demonstrate that they are meeting and exceeding optimal wildfire safety standards.

Chris Warner

St. Helena