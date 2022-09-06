Letter: Dohring for mayor

During the several years I spent in public office I was often told that I should run government like a business. I frequently would ask if it should be the kind that succeeds or the kind that fails. There was never any question in my mind that, when dealing with the people's money, prudence should be the standard. And furthermore, the law requires that the budget must always be balanced.

Do we run government like a business? The business of government is service! The business of business are profits and the bottom line. To me the answer is clear: Provide the service that the people want within the limits of the budget. It follows then, skill in business does not necessarily mean skill in politics.

Who then should we elect in St. Helena for council? What experiences should they have? What is the most important skill they should have? The role of the City Council is to set policy. The management is left to managers hired to manage the City. As far as I am concerned, the council should be as creative as their intellect allows. It is the role of the city manager and his/her staff to keep them grounded.

There is no question in my mind that the most important skill for office holders is the skill to listen. It is to listen to all no matter where it comes from or whether it is possible or not. This is the way to find out what the citizens of our community need.

In the current city mayor's race I endorse Paul Dohring. Listening is certainly the central skill for an attorney. His practice is in Calistoga and therefore a conflict of interest does not exist. He has broad experience in local government, having uniquely served on two different city councils. I don't personally know Eric Hall. He is undoubtedly an intelligent and fine individual, but his relationship to Upper Valley Disposal Service creates a conflict of interest not seen before in the recent history of St. Helena. As one of the largest contractors to the City, it creates a serious problem for St. Helena and may turn out to be a nightmare for UVDS.

Mel Varrelman

St. Helena