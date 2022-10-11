 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dohring for St. Helena mayor, Beaudine and Summers for council

My support for the next mayor of St. Helena is for current Vice Mayor Paul Dohring.

For St. Helena City Council I am supporting Amy Beaudine and Billy Summers.

I will be posting additional information in the weeks before the election on my website at geoffellsworth.org and on social media.

Disclaimer: I am submitting this correspondence as an individually elected public official in the position of mayor of St. Helena, but the opinions expressed herein are mine individually and do not represent the positions of the St. Helena City Council or the City of St. Helena.

Geoff Ellsworth

St. Helena

