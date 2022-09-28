Letter: Dohring for St. Helena mayor

I write to support Paul Dohring for mayor and to suggest that voters have a rare opportunity to defy ye olde proverb: you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

Why Dohring? As former Mayor Ann Nevero so eloquently summarized, Dohring has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and the welfare of our community not only by his many years of service on the city councils in Calistoga and St. Helena and a variety of State, County, and regional agencies; but also by his work with local nonprofit organizations assisting seniors, low-income families, and children. Also, Dohring’s accomplishments as a public servant are many and significant. (See list at pauldohringformayor.org.) They reflect broad experience and demonstrate his skills and ability to work well with others, often quietly behind the scenes, to address challenges, find creative solutions, and achieve meaningful results.

I’ve heard people rap Dohring, saying that he’s been on the Council for years, and nothing seems to get done to solve fundamental problems, so let’s give someone else a shot. This viewpoint, however, overlooks his accomplishments; it underestimates the complexity of our city manager/city council form of self-governance and administration; and it overestimates the power of any one member of the City Council, suggesting, naively, that blame for the persistence of problems or credit for solving them can reasonably be attributed to a single Council member.

My support for Dohring does not blind me to the reasons people support Eric Hall. Hall has charismatic enthusiasm for the City. He comes up with novel outside-the-box ideas. And he exudes a can-do, Mr. Fix-it type energy. I attended a presentation of his at the Boys & Girls Club and was impressed by his deep dive into the data concerning the City’s long-term financial ability to replace, repair, and maintain our streets and critical water infrastructure. He painted a dire picture, which I, unlike Mark Smithers, had no basis to challenge but which did shake me up a bit.

That said, Hall seems more businessman than public servant, more interested in traversing the shortest distance between problem and solution than in dealing with patience and tolerance the often slower, more deliberate pace inherent in the democratic process. What also gives me pause is that electing Hall would mean replacing a mayor whom some faulted for showering too much time and personal environmental animus on Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling with a mayor who is intimately related to it and whose effectiveness could potentially be diminished by real or apparent conflicts of interest connected to commercial or even residential development.

Few would dispute that many of our streets are wretched, some of our water delivery infrastructure is decrepit, and our wastewater treatment system is not fully upgraded. If our long-term financial capacity to address these problems is as dire as Hall contends, then in the short-term St. Helena may need to consider potentially controversial money-saving, money-making solutions. And if that be the case, then as between Eric Hall and Paul Dohring, who’d likely be more able win the confidence of those who might be hesitant about needed change? In my view, Dohring. Electing Hall would mean throwing away Paul’s experience in governance, the credibility and trust he has earned over decades, and his skill at forging consensus when they would be most needed and helpful. Electing Hall would also mean filling his vacated seat on the Council with an appointed, rather than elected, person.

So with that, I’ll now explain how we can defy ye olde proverb, which, stated differently, simply means you can’t have it both ways when there’s a choice between desirable but mutually exclusive alternatives. How can we have it both ways? Well, elect Paul Dohring as our next mayor, and we can enjoy the benefits of his experience and skill and still have the benefits of Eric’s energy, enthusiasm, and creativity as a member of the City Council. It’s that simple. So, everyone, let’s all eat some cake and have it too.

Michael Caldarola

St. Helena