Letter: Dohring is a community leader

Julie and I have known Paul Dohring for over 30 years. We first met attending Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church and then became friends when he joined a men’s group I helped start. The Komes and Garvey families began working with Paul when questions arose on complex issues. He is detail-oriented, punctual, creative, hardworking and provides solutions to the most difficult aspects of the law.
Paul has the endurance, common sense and people skills to excel as Mayor of St. Helena.
Pat Garvey
St. Helena