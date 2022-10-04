 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dohring is a community leader

  • Updated
  • 0
Star.jpg

Julie and I have known Paul Dohring for over 30 years. We first met attending Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church and then became friends when he joined a men’s group I helped start. The Komes and Garvey families began working with Paul when questions arose on complex issues. He is detail-oriented, punctual, creative, hardworking and provides solutions to the most difficult aspects of the law.

Paul has the endurance, common sense and people skills to excel as Mayor of St. Helena.

Pat Garvey

St. Helena

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News